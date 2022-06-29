Grand County 2022 primary election results

Gary Lee Redfield, of Fraser, Colorado passed away on Sunday June 12, 2022 at the age of 68. Gary was born in Compton, California on August 22, 1953. He spent his early years in West Covina, California and lived most of his adult life in Grand County, Colorado. Gary had been battling cancer for almost 10 years and showed unbelievable bravery and composure throughout. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle, his two sons, Samuel and Kyle, daughter-in-law, Megan, and his grandchildren Elin, Reese, Charlotte, Brayden, and Ellis. He is also survived by his siblings, Les (Marilyn) Redfield, Doreen (Andy) Caldwell, Diane Redfield Addis and his stepchildren Scott Davis, Kimberly (Brian) Thomas and her children, Hayden, Levi and Melanie. He is predeceased by his Mother Janice Redfield, his father Frank Redfield, and his brother-in-law Tim Addis.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO