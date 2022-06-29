ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Joe O’Dea wins Republican primary for US Senate

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three Republican candidates were running in the 2022 primary against Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet. Joe O’Dea was the winner of the race.

O’Dea describes himself as a political outsider and conservative as he is the CEO of a Colorado construction company, according to his website . The issues O’Dea is running on are to defend American workers, reduce the debt, and make a secure and strong America.

O’Dea defeated Colorado Rep. Ron Hanks and write-in candidate Daniel Hendricks.

O’Dea will run against Sen. Michael Bennet, the incumbent, who did not have a primary challenger. They will face off in the general election on Nov. 8

Levi De Castañon
3d ago

Go! Michael Bennet he will win because he is an underdog and in touch with his community and it's people.

