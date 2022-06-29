Joe O’Dea wins Republican primary for US Senate
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three Republican candidates were running in the 2022 primary against Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet. Joe O’Dea was the winner of the race.Full Election Results: See all primary races
O’Dea describes himself as a political outsider and conservative as he is the CEO of a Colorado construction company, according to his website . The issues O’Dea is running on are to defend American workers, reduce the debt, and make a secure and strong America.
O’Dea defeated Colorado Rep. Ron Hanks and write-in candidate Daniel Hendricks.Watch O’Dea’s victory speech here
O’Dea will run against Sen. Michael Bennet, the incumbent, who did not have a primary challenger. They will face off in the general election on Nov. 8Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
