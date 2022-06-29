ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHDZS_0gP5vWXx00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert.

Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Full Election Results: See all primary races

Boebert currently holds the congressional seat for Colorado’s 3rd District. She is a small business owner from Rifle and according to her website has made her voice heard during her two years as a representative.

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

Recently, Boebert made headlines after calling out President Biden and accusing him of putting U.S. troops in coffins. She has also introduced a bill to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction . According to Boebert’s website , she is pro-gun, pro-life, and supports small businesses. She believes in personal freedom and citizens’ rights, according to her site.

Boebert defeated Colorado Sen. Don Coram.

Boebert issued the following statement after her victory:

“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their representative. Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track.”

Lauren Boebert

There is also a primary underway for the Democrats in this district. The two winners will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 34

James Amador
2d ago

The people that said she was on her way out forgot she does not represent Denver or Boulder. Much of the state has a better grip on reality.

Reply(2)
7
Jerry Dale Stubben
2d ago

She has done nothing for our district. Her husband sure has profited. How many oil workers make over $400,000 a year after their wife is elected to Congress.

Reply(2)
14
Brenda Robertson
2d ago

She is a prime example of who NOT to send to Congress!! She is only there to promote herself and embarras Colorado.

Reply
10
Related
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Elections
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: It’s not surprising that Colorado GOP officials voted against gun reform

Is it really surprising that only Democratic Party elected representatives from Colorado voted in favor of bipartisan gun control legislation?. At this point, especially in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, it would seem it has become utterly impossible for Republican Party representatives to do anything not purely motivated by self-interest and power.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Us House#The Colorado 2022 Gop#U S House#The Western Slope#Rifle#Americans
KRDO News Channel 13

District attorney ‘reviewing’ video of El Paso County undersheriff following KRDO report

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a KRDO story detailed possible election law violations on the part of El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office says it is reviewing the video in question. "We are aware of the video. As we conduct a preliminary review, decisions will be made as The post District attorney ‘reviewing’ video of El Paso County undersheriff following KRDO report appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
MESA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy