Enrollment has Begun at Bright Start Early Learning Center. To enroll, you need to call the Newcomers Center in Liberal to schedule an appointment. That number is 620-604-1620. At your appointment you will need to bring, the child’s Birth Certificate, Shots record, and 2 Proofs of Address. Additional slots are available this year for morning and afternoon sessions for your convenience. To be eligible for Bright Start, children must be 4 years old on or before August 31st of 2022.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO