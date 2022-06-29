ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County employees conduct emergency earthquake simulation response

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County held its by-yearly Emergency Operation Center Exercise to test its ability to respond to large-scale incidents.

More than 100 Monterey County employees arrived at the Emergency Services Office to simulate a 7.4 earthquake. In the years that the county doesn't do simulations, a table-top exercise is conducted.

"We choose an earthquake as a disaster to practice because it's the most comprehensive disaster that affects all components of the community," said Gerry Malias, Monterey County Emergency Manager. "It's all hands on deck from the county, and every single person in here is important."

Malias also said that everyone should be prepared for these uncontrollable disasters.

