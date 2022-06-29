Dry Weather Stressing Indiana Crops

It’s been dry across Indiana and Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says, “I do not see any significant moisture threat coming in until we get into the holiday weekend. Even then, I fear that it’s going to be only parts of the state.”. That’s...
STATEWIDE–A cold front will move into Indiana starting Friday night and bring scattered storms into the weekend. “Some of those could be severe. We are seeing the possibility of some damaging wind gusts, but for the most part, those storms should not be severe,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase of 16 percent. Duke Energy customers will pay this increase for three months - July, August and September. Duke Energy says higher fuel costs,...
Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other. An Indiana farmer says farmers in her area continue to battle supply shortages. Isabella Chism, who is also 2nd Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, says the lack of fertilizer availability forced some farmers to alter their original planting intentions. “In our area, in particular, there’s been a variety of changes,” she says. “Some have switched to growing fertilizer because they don’t need it. The fertilizer has been a big issue.”
On this edition of Purdue Crop Chat, a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn, Shaun and Dan welcome Purdue Extension Field Crop Pathologist Dr. Darcy Telenko to discuss disease in both corn and soybeans, but specifically tar spot in corn.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
Starting today, the tax on gas in Indiana is increasing to a record high of $0.80 per gallon. The special session to provide Hoosiers with economic relief has been stalled to the end of the month, further delaying much needed relief, while the state sits on a $6B tax surplus.
INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to fill dozens of positions in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area. "Right now we're offering a $5,000 recruitment incentive, a student loan repayment plan that is $5,000 every fiscal year and that's undergraduate and graduate studies," said Damon Ranftle, the Deputy District Manager, Food Safety & Inspection Services.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A recent report suggests as many as two thirds of Americans could experience rolling blackouts this summer. Tippecanoe County emergency officials say it's very unlikely for this area, but they are asking the public to be prepared if it does happen. A report from the...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are preparing for the potential of more responsibility placed on their shoulders. Starting Friday, July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need a permit to legally carry a handgun, joining more than 20 other states in the U.S., including Kentucky and Ohio.
Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
Comments / 0