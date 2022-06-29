Aetna donates to a Baton Rouge produce program

By the time the team Kitchen on Klinton Wings and Things built their food truck, they were already a popular joint. Having gotten their start in the backyard of their rental home on Clinton Street, the four set up shop in the parking lot of Cupid Daiquiri on the Evangeline Thruway. But then they had a problem: they were so popular that the owners of the nearby hair salon said they had to go. They were bringing in too much traffic.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO