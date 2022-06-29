ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Aetna donates to a Baton Rouge produce program

By Keymonte Avery
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Aetna Better Health of Louisiana announced a donation to a Baton Rouge project. Aetna Better Health donated $50,000 to the Walls Project, a program in Baton Rouge, to provide food in...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Jaguar Nation says goodbye to President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton’s time at Southern University was celebrated on Thursday. Dr. Ray L Belton, served the institution for more than 35 years and Thursday was Belton’s last official day as President-Chancellor. President Belton says, “I always enjoy the opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

‘Family Night’ returns to Greater BR Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Families looking to spend quality time together while giving back to the community are invited to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for the perfect opportunity to do both. The food bank will once again be hosting its ‘Family Night’ sessions this summer. Families...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm acquires another Baton Rouge engineering firm

Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana. In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Fourth of July events happening around Baton Rouge

Celebrate early with Red Stick Social’s July 3rd music festival. Red Stick Social is gearing up for its Independence Weekend Music Festival this Sunday, July 3. Enjoy live music by headliners Bad Bongo and Dominick Michael. This is a great time to gather your friends and have a spectacular evening before the Fourth of July festivities begin. Let loose and embrace your freedom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Security#Charity#Baton Roots#The Walls Project
brproud.com

$20K grant to fund public artwork in Scotlandville Parkway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — BREC will be using a $20,000 grant from AARP to install public art featuring prominent African American figures and local veterans. AARP’s Community Challenge program issues small grants to communities for public space improvements, housing, transportation, civic engagement, and more. “AARP Louisiana is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: CASA welcomes new volunteer class

Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association welcomes 15 individuals who were sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover on June 17. Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of a child. The new advocates were sworn in after a 32-hour training...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools announce eight new school leaders

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston as Principal of Bluff Middle School, Jelice Chatman as Principal of Lowery Elementary School, Karen Daigle as Principal of Galvez Primary School, Matthew Monceaux, Ed.D., as Principal of Dutchtown High School, Shawn Boudreaux as Assistant Principal of Sorrento Primary School, Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School, Rebecca “Becky” Templet as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School, and Johnathan Walker as Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF Enforcement Division welcomes 17 new agents at graduation

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy today, June 29, graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
theadvocate.com

KOK Wings & Things lands statewide award; here's how the Black-owned eatery is succeeding

By the time the team Kitchen on Klinton Wings and Things built their food truck, they were already a popular joint. Having gotten their start in the backyard of their rental home on Clinton Street, the four set up shop in the parking lot of Cupid Daiquiri on the Evangeline Thruway. But then they had a problem: they were so popular that the owners of the nearby hair salon said they had to go. They were bringing in too much traffic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BR General latest local victim of hackers

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Hospital is dealing with a disruption in their computer system after a hacker was able to breach their security. The hospital can still take new patients, but ambulances will not be transporting them to that hospital. Brad Harris, a spokesman for Baton Rouge EMS,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge adoption agencies preparing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge area adoption agencies are already preparing for what could be much busier days in the future if women chose that route. Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge helps moms learn more about the adoption process through education. And following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they believe more women could seek their services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local Catholic school cuts ties with national network

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On July 1, the former Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School has officially changed its name and announced new leadership. The school’s new name is Franciscan High School (FHS). The school is sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. School officials said classes begin Aug. 15, and already have 165 students enrolled for the fall semester.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Trio of new substitute principals taking over in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at three Livingston Parish schools will be coming back to new heads of school. Names and pictures of the three new substitute principals are listed below:. Jill Dupuy, substitute principal of Springfield High School. Amy Cheney, substitute principal of Freshwater Elementary. Bridget Castille, substitute...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation

2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, over the last few weeks of June 2022, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation that included numerous controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 36-year-old Nicholas Willard aka “Cali.” Agents observed Willard’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Sasha Lanclos, conduct several hand-to-hand drug transactions with subjects while she was with Willard. Agents obtained a search warrant for Willard and Lanclos’ apartment as a result of this investigation, as well as an arrest warrant for Willard for Distribution of Methamphetamine.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy