ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

200 Acre Brush Fire Burns Near Arroyo Grande

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara County Firefighters are aiding CalFire in battling a 200-acre brush fire near Arroyo Grande. The Camino Fire sparked around noon on Friday...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Major Structure Fire in San Roque

Early [Thursday] morning crews from Santa Barbara Fire Department, with assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 800 block of Grove Lane. Crews arrived to find a single-family residence with heavy smoke and visible flames....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Missing Elderly Man Located

**The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The subject has been located.**. I happened to turn my scanner on and heard the son of the missing elderly man, Duane Hanna, had found his car parked on East Mountain Dr. and asked for assistance in looking for his father. Information was relayed to dispatch that the father had or was working on a fountain at the address in the 1400 block of East Mountain Dr. (Pulse Point app has the address as 1435 E. Mountain Dr. in Montecito). S.O. located a man in the creek bed adjacent to the property and asked for Fire and AMR to respond. S.O. was trying to get a hold of the owner for the gate code to provide fire and medics with better access. S.O. requested fire bring a stokes basket to get the man out of the creek bed. Medics are on scene, but there has not been any further information over the scanner.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Acre#The Camino Fire#Husana#Smoke
calcoastnews.com

Support vehicles on the Oceano Dunes, win a trailer

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
MADERA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing San Luis Obispo man found dead

A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing this week, and who was apparently having a mental health crisis, has been found dead. On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a person reported Jason Errecalde missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials contacted San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives about Errecalde, who lived within the SLO city limits.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Santa Maria, CA]

Male Pedestrian Struck and Injured in Collision near Santa Maria Way. The incident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Santa Maria Way. According to reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the man on the road. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident...
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 06/20 – 06/26/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. June 20, 2022. 18:02— Laura Gail...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Prosecutors Move Against Five Cannabis Operators

Five former North County cannabis operators are scheduled for hearings this month in Superior Court in two separate cases; the charges they face include alleged perjury, unlawful cultivation and sale of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The two cases — Herbal Angels and Santa Barbara Greenland Deliveries, or...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy