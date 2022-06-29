2 rescued in Waterville after hiker falls off cliff

Two people were rescued Tuesday evening after one of them fell off a cliff along the Maumee River in the Waterville area, the village fire chief said.

The first person had fallen off the cliff, and the second person went down the cliff to assist the first person, but neither could get up the cliff, Waterville Fire Chief Doug Meyer said.

The distance was estimated at 20 feet. Waterville firefighters were assisted by Whitehouse firefighters and the Air National Guard rope rescue team in getting the two back up the cliff, Chief Meyer said.

One person was taken by squad to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio hospital, and the second person was transported via private vehicle to McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, he said.

Their conditions were described as stable.

They were believed to have been hiking in the area, which is near River Road and downriver from Farnsworth Metropark, when the call came in about 6:30 p.m., Chief Meyer said

The two were rescued about an hour later, he estimated.

"We were able to get them up to safety," Chief Meyer said. "That was the big thing."