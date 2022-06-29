ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination.

Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a farmer from Xenia. He is a staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following primary election results in Illinois

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support that may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.

wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
Chariton Leader

Watch now: Pritzker, Democrats speak on tax relief measures

“We're sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families, and we are able to do that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Xenia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
INDIANA STATE
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker signs CROWN Act into law

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker signed an act into law, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to include hair-based discrimination under anti-racism protections. The Governor’s Press Office says Governor Pritzker signed the CROWN Act into law, codifying protections for people discriminated against due to hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups. The act, which […]
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
WEHT/WTVW

Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says more new voters were added to the state’s registration rolls than were removed in May. That marks the third straight month of voter registration gains. Adams says that from May 18 through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered. Another 4,420 were removed, mostly due to deaths. The rolls reopened for registration on May 18, a day after the state's primary election. Adams says he hopes the registration gains indicate voter interest in the November general election. The state’s U.S. Senate race will top the statewide ballot in November.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker announces electric vehicle rebate program

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle. “The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois Family Relief Plan begins July 1

Beginning July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will take effect, giving consumers relief on grocery, gas and property taxes. The plan adds up to an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes, including a year long suspension of grocery taxes. “Starting tomorrow, […]
WAND TV

Illinois Family Relief Plan to go into effect Friday

(WAND) - Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State lawmakers react to the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Some local politicians issued statements after the Supreme Court released its decision regarding West Virginia, et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).  Indiana Legislating is the sole responsibility of elected Members of Congress, not agency bureaucrats. Today’s Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA clarified that the EPA cannot act without authority explicitly […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

