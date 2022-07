The legend of Joey Votto grew with another charming fan interaction on Thursday. The Reds, taking on the Cubs at Wrigley Field, got off to a shaky start, surrendering seven unanswered runs in the first three innings of the eventual 15-7 loss. That may have justifiably ruined the mood. Not the case for Votto, who remained upbeat enough to make a new friend while on deck in the top of the fourth.

