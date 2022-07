For some time, the city’s lack of housing and slow development has been a sore subject for many Stoughton residents who want to see it grow like the rest of Dane County. Eldon Homes, a Stoughton-based homebuilder, is helping to create those opportunities with several projects in the works, including 50 homes to be completed by the end of the year in the Nordic Ridge development and a new downtown “one-stop shop” for future homebuyers.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO