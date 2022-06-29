ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

By Justin Mitselmakher
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new series starring Jason Momoa is holding two open casting calls this July. "Yenedakine" starts...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

honolulumagazine.com

June 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: How Come Two Korean Food Trucks Stay Side by Side in Waikele?. Leave it to Lee Tonouchi to come up with a different way of looking at things. When Frolic’s Pidgin writer saw two Korean food trucks next to each other at Waikele Premium Outlets, he determined immediately that whoever came second was “unz,” or unreal, especially since the small lot doesn’t hold all that many trucks. Over several years both trucks became regular stops for Lee and his family—time enough to watch a simple but unique story evolve, and to draw a completely different conclusion.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Waianae, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
honolulumagazine.com

Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for June 30–July 6, 2022

Across the island fireworks with be lighting up the skies during the Fourth of July weekend. Here’s a list of Independence Day events this weekend. Ala Moana Center 4th of July Concert Series, June 30—July 4. To celebrate the Fourth of July, Ala Moana Center is hosting a...
Jason Momoa
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Max Holloway expects Hawaii fans to pack Vegas fight

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Our political analyst Colin Moore says the Supreme Court's decision on abortion should drive more voters to the polls this year. Sunrise Sports: XFL tryouts, Jerry Rice & '06 Leahi girls. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

My 9 Favorite Bakeries in Honolulu

There has never been a better time to be a carb lover in Honolulu, where new pop-up bakeries join decades-old institutions, where pastry boxes now reveal mango sticky rice danishes and Parisian flans, along with our longtime staples of anpan and Spanish rolls. Here are my current favorite bakeries in Honolulu:
HONOLULU, HI
kittentoob.com

The New Cat Cafe That’s Coming to Oahu

A new cat cafe called Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption is coming to Pearl City, HI. Such establishments aren’t a new thing. After all, the first cat cafe was founded in Taiwan in the late 1990s. Subsequently, they spread throughout the rest of the world bit by bit. Having said that, Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption promises to stand out because of its two-part mission. The first part of Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption’s mission isn’t particularly uncommon for cat cafes. In fact, chances are good that interested individuals can guess it based on the establishment’s name. Simply put, cat cafes provide interested individuals with a comfortable space in which to interact with cats, so it makes sense for them to work on convincing those same interested individuals to adopt those same cats. There are a lot of cats out there that need homes, thus making this very important. The second part of Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption’s mission is what makes it stand out. In short, the cat cafe wants to provide young adults with developmental disabilities with skills training as well as job opportunities. Both of which can do a great deal to help them live richer, more fulfilling lives than otherwise possible. Currently, Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption is in the process of being built. Once complete, it will have everything that interested individuals can expect from cat cafes. Furthermore, Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption has stated that there will be a space for behavioral therapy, skills training, and the like. As such, it is no exaggeration to say that the establishment promises to brighten its surroundings, particularly since it has made its inclusive stance very clear.
PEARL CITY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect 4th of July Weekend in Honolulu: June 29–July 5

It’s a blast of a weekend with fireworks happening across O‘ahu. Get an early start to the Fourth of July festivities on Friday, July 1, by checking out to the free weekly fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The show starts at 8 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot on the beach. It’s a perfect evening to catch both the sunset and fireworks. On Saturday, July 2, the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks on Weyand Field blasts off from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s typically reserved for Department of Defense card holders and guests but is open to the public this year. On July 4, Kailua Beach will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 8 p.m. On the North Shore, a Fourth of July Festival, Fireworks and Vintage Car Show takes place at Hale‘iwa Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the Hukilau Marketplace in Lā‘ie will hold fireworks, free games, food, live music and more from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Human remains believed to be ancestral bones found along Nimitz Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Human remains were found by some fishermen along Oahu’s South Shore. Chris Ota and his friends were fishing along Nimitz Beach three weeks ago when one of them spotted the remains while setting up. “Some of the pieces led us to believe that it was human,”...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Toots with the reverse hang ten at Queen’s Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Check out this ride of the day. A reverse hang ten at Queen’s Beach!. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. That’s none other than Arthur Anchinges “Toots”...
HONOLULU, HI
Oahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist with Hawaii ties, dies

HPD holds public ceremony to swear in new Honolulu Police Chief Arthur 'Joe' Logan. He's HPD's 3rd-chief in the last five years and the hope is for both long-term stability and renewed public trust in the department. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. At last check, the suspect, who has a...
HONOLULU, HI

