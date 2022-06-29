ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Averie Bishop makes history as first Asian Miss Texas

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CARROLLTON, Texas — History has been made in the new Miss Texas. Averie Bishop was crowned Miss Texas during the ceremony on June 25, making history as the first Asian woman to represent the Lone Star State. "I am ready to serve you, Texas!" Bishop wrote on her...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 3

Joseph L Fields
2d ago

it doesn't matter what ethnicity she is, or what skin tone she is so long as she's a Texan. Congratulations!!!!!

Reply
5
Related
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Lone Star, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Texas#Asian American#Miss America#Racism#Carrolton#Linkedin#The Tulong Foundation
CBS DFW

CBS News Texas Poll: Most Texans think women will still seek abortions in Texas even if unsafe

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Texans think abortion should be legal in Texas - Texas women, and younger Texans, especially so. But that statewide view in Texas is not quite as high as it is nationally.So what might happen next? Three-fourths of Texans think women will continue try to get abortions in Texas even if the procedure is illegal, and even if it may be unsafe for them to do so. A two-thirds majority believes more children will be neglected if most abortions are illegal. By comparison, only half believe more children will be adopted. Texans who say abortion should be mostly illegal do hold...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

State education board members push back on proposal to use “involuntary relocation” to describe slavery

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State Board of Education that slavery should be taught as “involuntary relocation” during second grade social studies instruction, but board members have asked them to reconsider the phrasing, according to the state board’s chair.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
texasstandard.org

Fact-check: Can Texas secede from the union?

The Texas Republican Convention on June 18 called for the state Legislature to approve a measure asking voters whether they favor “Texas Independence.”. That is, a referendum on secession. The GOP platform committee wrote, “We urge the Texas Legislature to pass bill [sic] in its next session requiring a referendum in the 2023 general election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott reminds Texans to take hurricane preparedness measures

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During a briefing Thursday at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents living in coastal regions to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season. According to a news release, officials at the briefing stated that some coastal and inland […]
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
348
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy