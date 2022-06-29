ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ZooLights at Phoenix Zoo being installed ahead of the holiday season

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Zoo is working on its popular zoo lights display...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fabulousarizona.com

The Wigwam Resort Cabana Packages

While a day lounging poolside is pretty much the ideal summer setup, Litchfield Park’s The Wigwam Resort cabana packages kick the whole relaxation scenario up a notch. Here are a few to choose from. The Wigwam’s Tower Pool features a 25-ft. twisting dual water slide, a splash pad for...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: July 2022

4-9 p.m. at Triple Creek Kitchen, 300 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. An inaugural event hosted by Triple Creek Kitchen & Bar, The Hilton and Sam Hills Warehouse. Guests can enjoy live music from country star Josh Scott while kids hang out in the splash pad. There will be food and drinks available for purchase, and don’t forget to wear your red, white and blue. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Relax for Less at These Metro Phoenix Hotels and Resorts Offering Summer Specials

There are definite advantages to taking a staycation as opposed to a vacation this summer. With gas at $5 a gallon and rising, the idea of a road trip just doesn't hold a lot of appeal. Choosing a local hotel or resort as a getaway destination cuts way down on travel time, allowing you and your family, friends, or whoever the opportunity to maximize the time spent relaxing.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
iheart.com

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
Greyson F

California Sandwich Chain Opening New Restaurant in Town

More sandwich options are coming your way.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For most of the year, Tucson sandwich chain eegee’s has made restaurant news for its push into metro Phoenix. However, it is not the only chain slinging sandwiches that has eyes on pushing into the Valley market. One California chain recently opened several restaurants in the area and continues to expand its presence around greater Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Why are hoards of black beetles showing up in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve noticed black beetles crawling around this week, you’re not alone. Some in the Valley have said they’ve seen hundreds, even thousands, of these beetles crawling inside and outside! “It’s been a lot of scared people freaking about hundreds upon thousands of beetles entering their home the last two or three days,” Burns Pest Elimination’s Mike Boyle said.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Phoenix Zoo
AZFamily

Black beetles spotted all over the Phoenix area

Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Inhabitat.com

The tallest shipping container structure in the nation

Architectural design comes in all forms. In the case of the newly opened IDA on McKinley apartment building, that form is six stories of steel shipping containers that make up commercial and residential space. The build, designed by shipping container specialists at Local Studio, is the fifth container project by...
PHOENIX, AZ
reportwire.org

8 Most Affordable Phoenix Suburbs to Live In

Phoenix, Arizona, a Southwestern paradise, has risen in popularity for those looking to live in the region. With excellent sports teams, a plethora of delicious food options, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder Phoenix is also home to about 2 million people. The city is rising in popularity and price, so if you’re considering buying a home in Phoenix, know that the housing market is very competitive. The median home sale price is $470,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,650.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby coming to 5 Valley Fry's stores

GILBERT, AZ — Customers at five Valley Fry's locations will soon be able to buy Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby products at their stores. It's all part of a new physical store pilot program, and the first location to offer the products will be the store near Baseline and Gilbert roads in Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy