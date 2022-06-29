ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, IA

Former Buchanan County Deputy accused of extortion pleads not guilty

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former deputy charged with extorting a driver during a traffic stop back in February has pled not guilty to the charges he’s accused of....

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Winneshiek County man charged with attempted murder

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 27th at approximately 7:00 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance north of St. Lucas. Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Dale Kruse committed domestic abuse upon a female victim at their home. The victim reportedly fled...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant leads to arrest of North Liberty man

A North Liberty man has been arrested after a search warrant of his residence turned up marijuana. The warrant was executed the afternoon of May 19th at the Alydar Drive residence of 24-year-old Nicholas Wombacher, where over 40 grams of marijuana was allegedly located. Also reportedly found was a scale, packaging material, and a vacuum sealer. Marijuana paraphernalia was allegedly located in multiple rooms, and meth paraphernalia was allegedly located in Wombacher’s garage.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman charged after stealing a phone during a Ped Mall incident

A Coralville woman faces robbery charges after allegedly taking a cellphone from an individual during an assault at the Ped Mall. The incident occurred just after 1:30 am Sunday in the area outside the Iowa City Public Library. According to police, 26-year-old Shonda House of Holiday Road had been involved in a physical altercation on the Ped Mall earlier, and approached the alleged victim. She then began punching the victim multiple times and reportedly stole the victim’s cellphone from their hand before running away.
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Buchanan County, IA
Buchanan County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC

Coralville man accused of stealing bikes from UIHC. A Coralville man who was reportedly seen on surveillance video stealing two bikes from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of another stolen bicycle. According to the criminal complaints, 47-year-old Jeremiah Johnson...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested after causing accident at Iowa Lodge

A Coralville man got arrested Monday morning after allegedly driving while drunk and causing an accident on the Coralville Strip. According to police, 41-year-old Rafael Cano of 20th Avenue was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the Iowa Lodge just before 7:40 am. He reportedly walked away from the scene, but was identified by witnesses as the person behind the wheel.
CORALVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion
KCJJ

Coralville woman arrested after fireworks throwing incident

A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a fireworks throwing incident in downtown Iowa City. Police were investigating a report of subjects throwing fireworks at pedestrians from the top of the Capitol Street ramp at around 12:20 am. Officers got to the top of the ramp and found 43-year-old Leanna Baker of Holiday Road. They asked Baker to stop, but instead, she ran away.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posts official release on Saturday church fire

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has issued a release detailing two early morning fires on Saturday. The first call came at 4:22 am regarding a structure fire on American Legion Road Southeast in Iowa City. Arriving personnel from the Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Branch Fire Department found the Iowa City Church of Christ fully engulfed in flames and smoke. It took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze due to its size and the inclement weather occurring at the time. The building has been declared a total loss.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police launch online reporting system for minor offenses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, 2022 the Iowa City Police Department launched the Desk Officer Reporting System(DORS) in an effort to streamline services and allow for social distancing when appropriate. The system allows community members to report non-emergency offenses with no known suspects. Incidents include:. Harassment. Theft.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after search warrant reportedly turns up drugs

A North Liberty woman was arrested after a search of her residence in May allegedly turned up evidence of dealing drugs. Police executed a search warrant on 24-year-old Kelsey Harrington’s home May 19th. A strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected, with marijuana paraphernalia located in the living room, master bedroom, and spare bedroom. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was also reportedly discovered in Harrington’s garage.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Area transient with previous theft convictions allegedly caught in the act at Coralville HyVee two days in a row

An area transient with theft convictions out of Dubuque County allegedly stole from the Lantern Park Hyvee in Coralville twice over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday morning. Yahya Karim reportedly walked past all points of sale with about $45 in merchandise. He was taken into custody, and because of his previous convictions was charged with 3rd degree Theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
CORALVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Man Hurt In Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man's recovering after being shot in the legs in Cedar Rapids. Police were called to the 11-hundred block of C Avenue NW before 8 o'clock last (Tuesday) night, after multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man with non life threatening gunshot injuries to his legs. Police say the man was treated and released from the hospital, and is not cooperating with investigators.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Police: Carbon monoxide detected in home of Marengo 13-year-old who died

MARENGO, Iowa – Police say carbon monoxide was detected in the Marengo home where a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday about the unresponsive teen. Marengo’s […]
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar River in Waterloo earlier this month. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman. Police say someone reported seeing Reyes-Guzman going into the river and leaving a...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New information revealed in Marengo teen's death investigation

MARENGO, Iowa — Police confirm to Iowa's News Now there was a gas leak at or near a home where a 13-year-old girl was found dead Monday morning in Marengo. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says there was some sort of gas leak but there was no natural gas leak in the home itself. He said they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy