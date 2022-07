The Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Dan Gibbs, is asking those attending the Rainbow Family Gathering to be aware of the impacts on natural resources in the area. The biggest concerns are the danger of fire, impacts on calving for big game, and potential damage to sensitive wildlife habitat. The gathering site is in northwest Routt County, in the Routt National Forest. Gibbs thanked the U.S. Forest Service for closing the California Park area because of potential impacts to wildlife and the environment.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO