BOSTON – Boston IVF is getting more than 50 calls daily from women outside of New England asking about reproductive health."These individuals are scared. They're scared that they're losing access," said Dr. David Ryley, reproductive health specialist. Many are worried about what will happen to their frozen embryos and the future of in vitro fertilization after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "These individuals are worried that embryos they're going to create or perhaps have already created to overcome these issues are now in jeopardy in terms of the safety of where they're stored and how they're stored," Ryley said. Patients nationwide...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO