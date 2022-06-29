ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Bryson DeChambeau reiterates his “business decision” ahead of this week’s LIV Tour event in Portland

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmZ7I_0gP5ryD100

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KGPE) – Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club just outside of Portland, Oregon is the site of a golf tournament this weekend: a controversial golf tournament, the first tournament in the United States on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

It is where Bryson DeChambeau will make his LIV debut.

“It came to a place where the pros outweighed the cons heavily on our end, or, at least, on my end,” said DeChambeau on Tuesday at a press conference with two other golfers who recently joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

All three golfers were repeatedly asked why they joined.

DeChambeau, the former Clovis East High School standout, kept calling it a ‘business decision.’ He reportedly received more than $100 million and he said he plans to use that money to give back to several communities, including in the central valley.

“And we made that decision for the future,” said DeChambeau. “That was the decision I made. And I think a lot of us have made. Not only that, but to innovate. I’ve always been an innovator, I’ve always liked to do things a little differently. Being a part of something special and unique and different with a team atmosphere is really cool.”

Bryson DeChambeau also said that he tried multiple times to get on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
North Plains, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Liv Tour#Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy