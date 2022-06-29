Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 70 shots were fired during a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 10 p.m. Police say a shootout unfolded between two different groups of people. One of the people in the group had a rifle, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee, according to police. He arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his left arm. He has already been discharged from Temple Hospital. Police say no arrests have been made, but they did recover weapons. Police say multiple unattended cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO