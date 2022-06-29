ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance video captured a deadly shootout on the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 46

Bubba Smith
2d ago

Well I see the new gun restrictions are working well. I’m sure the shooters were registered legal gun owners. With the Justice system refusing to do it’s duty, these incidents will continue to take place with more unnecessary deaths. The criminals need to be locked up and not released on minimal or no bail requirements. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦

Reply(3)
13
Tiffany Bengera
2d ago

South Philly at 1 point was upcoming area of Philly it is not anymore . A lot of shooting going on their . It is heartbreaking 💔

Reply(1)
7
Denise Rushton
2d ago

They got what they voted for and they will vote again the same way next time.

Reply(10)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

At Least 70 Shots Fired During Triple Shooting In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 70 shots were fired during a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 10 p.m. Police say a shootout unfolded between two different groups of people. One of the people in the group had a rifle, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee, according to police. He arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his left arm. He has already been discharged from Temple Hospital. Police say no arrests have been made, but they did recover weapons. Police say multiple unattended cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Caught On Video: “Massive” Shootout On Philly Street Leaves Two Dead

A shootout between at least four people on a South Philadelphia street sends residents scrambling and it was all captured on video. Philly police says that two men were killed and two others were injured with at least 30 rounds fired. NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports:. “Police said they’re looking...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Says Disparity Of Arrests For Black, Hispanic Homicide Victims Is ‘Stunning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a new investigative series, “Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved Murder In America,” CBS News is taking a look at the disturbing rise of homicides. Today, there is about a 50-50 chance a killer will not be arrested. The investigation, which brought Chief Investigative Correspondent Jim Axelrod to Philadelphia and to other cities around the country, also found a stunning gap in the arrest rate for cases with White victims versus Black or Latino victims. Detectives from Philadelphia’s homicide unit, along with a SWAT team, are raiding a house where they believe a murder suspect is holed up. But these detectives...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

2 Bodies Found In Abandoned Building In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two bodies were found inside an abandoned building in Feltonville. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4800 block of North Front Street on Thursday afternoon. Police tell CBS3 they found the bodies earlier on Thursday in the building that used to belong to Ampros Trophy Kings. At this point, homicide detectives do not know how the people died, or even how long they have been in there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Disgruntled Patron Fires At Least 15 Shots Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least five of the 15 shots fired by a disgruntled patron went right through the front of the Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and one of those bullets took the life of a 21-year-old woman. CBS3 spoke with her family who is calling out city leaders saying enough is enough. “I’m on my way home from work and I get the call and I’m like, ‘what do you mean she’s been shot?'” Jailene’s uncle James Holton said. That emotional uncle tells CBS3 that the woman who was killed in the shooting was his niece, 21-year-old Jailene Holton. “She was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Surveillance
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Philadelphia Mother Makes Powerful Plea To Help Find James Walke’s Killer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother’s plea to find her son’s killer. In 2016, James Walke was gunned down in Philadelphia. Police have video of the suspect, but they haven’t been able to make an arrest. “He just loved life. Everybody had to get a hug or a big kiss from him,” Yullio Robbins said. James Walke’s smile was something else. “James was the life, the life of the party,” Robbins, Walke’s mother, said. “I know you hear this all the time, but my son really was. He had the most beautiful smile. He had an everlasting smile that you would never forget.” It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Heroin Supplier Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Roberto DeJesus Negrin, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Nitza I. Quinones-Alejandro for multiple narcotics offenses stemming from his role as a drug trafficker and a leading supplier of heroin in one of the most drug-laden neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

Al Ashraf Khalil arrest: Philadelphia building owner charged after firefighter killed in blaze

A building owner in Philadelphia has been charged with setting a fire that resulted in the death of Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson. Al-Ashraf Khalil, 28, was taken into custody and charged after a blaze in his residential building Saturday morning lead to a building collapse that killed Williamson, 51, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Quadruple Shooting In East Germantown Sends 4 Men To Hospital, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m. Police say all four men — ages 28, 26, 19, and 19 — are in stable condition. Police say the four were hanging out on the front steps of a home when the shooting happened. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Suspects Robbed and Assaulted 68-Year-Old Man Delivering Food

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Springfield Identified, Authorities Say

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. Investigators say it was a case of road rage. Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane. “It’s really unnerving and a little scary,” Jackie Washco, who heard the shooting, said. It happened just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says a man and woman in a dark-colored...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
NBC News

NBC News

396K+
Followers
48K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy