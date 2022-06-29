ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATO is set to put a force of 300,000...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 201

FTS22
2d ago

it's their war let them deal with it. when we have world war 3 on our soil I bet you not one of our allies is going to come and help us. they won't send no money to us like we send money to them, they won't send more military equipment like we do.

Reply(6)
30
Harold Baker
3d ago

Putin is just having fun he says something and the world over reacts and he’s sitting there laughing if he wanted to start a world war he would strike New York, LA, or Washington DC

Reply(24)
30
Harold Baker
3d ago

Why is it the US is sending so much more money then any other country we should all be paying the same amount

Reply(20)
31
Related
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Simmons
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as Russia threatens NATO state over blockade

VLADIMIR Putin has issued a chilling threat as he vows to deploy the Sarmat hypersonic missile dubbed 'Satan 2' by the end of the year as nuclear tensions reach boiling point. The announcement comes after a series of chilling threats to the West, after Putin said Russia is set to deploy its deadly 'Prometheus' hypersonic nuclear system on Monday (June 20).
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MilitaryTimes

Russia-Ukraine war is teaching the Pentagon a lesson about the Pacific

WASHINGTON ― Russia’s war in Ukraine is making clear to the U.S. Department of Defense that it must get logistics and sustainment right in the Pacific theater, the Pentagon’s No. 2 civilian said Monday. Russia’s logistics and sustainment failures during its three-month-old invasion of Ukraine are a...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

396K+
Followers
48K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy