ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge Man Cited for Possession of Venomous Snakes

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhQuf_0gP5rQOR00
Ellen

Some people like snakes and like to have them as pets however, I don’t know if this was the smartest thing to do.

According to a press release from The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a Breaux Bridge man was cited for illegally having two venomous copperhead snakes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited Caleb M. Hudson on June 20, 2022, for possessing the two dangerous snakes.

The snakes were found inside Hudson’s home in plastic totes.

LDWF Spokesman Adam Einck said, that they received a tip and obtained a warrant to enter the residence to retrieve the snakes. Thankfully, the two copperheads were seized and donated to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos.

There is a fine of $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail for possession of venomous and restricted snakes.

Copperhead snakes are usually found in the Southern and Eastern parts of the United States.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR; roaming animal wrangled by law enforcement

ZACHARY - A social media post showing a kangaroo wandering around parts of East Baton Rouge Parish left some residents confused. A post on Facebook showed the animal standing near a group of mailboxes on Port Hudson-Pride Road. The Zachary Police Department said the photos that circulated on social media Wednesday were authentic and that law enforcement had wrangled the animal by Thursday morning.
ZACHARY, LA
99.9 KTDY

Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road. Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man cited for illegally keeping two copperhead snakes

BREAUX BRIDGE - Authorities seized two copperhead snakes from a man's home after he was suspected of illegally keeping them. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited Caleb Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge for illegally possessing venomous snakes. The department executed a search warrant on Hudson's home and found the snakes in plastic totes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#The Snakes#Venomous#Zoos#Hudson#Southern
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Looking for 2 Alleged Catalytic Converter Thieves

If there is one crime that I have either written about or seen written about the most over the last year - besides shootings - is catalytic converter thefts. All across South Louisiana - from Opelousas to Eunice and from Rayne to Iowa - criminals have been stealing these very valuable parts from vehicles at homes and at dealerships. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Police Search for Homicide Suspect Continues

It has been months since a man was found dead in a home in the 1500 block of Montagne Street in New Iberia. Captain Leland Lasiter with the New Iberia Police Department says detectives have been diligently working on this case, and two days ago they were able to get two arrest warrants.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO seeks man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD nabs dirt bike rider after lengthy chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A routine night of patrolling turned dangerous for a BRPD officer after four men were seen popping wheelies on their dirt bikes. It all started around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 near Prescott Rd. and Airline Hwy. The affidavit states that the riders...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Crime Stoppers Trying to Solve ATM Theft

Officials with Lafayette Crime Stoppers are hoping someone saw something in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 9 that will help them crack the case of a business burglary. The several suspects that are thought to have committed this crime can only be described as brazen because not only...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

2nd Woman Arrested in Alleged Cover Up of Drive-by That Injured Toddler

Make that four suspects behind bars. New Iberia Police with help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has announced another woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to cover up and lie for one of the men accused of gunning down four adults in New Iberia earlier this year, including a baby who was left with a brain injury and has been since released. As KPEL News reported, one was shot in the eye and suffered critical injuries. The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy