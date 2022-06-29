Ask Joe: old pasture transformed into massive commercial project off Mccarran

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 2358 Diamond J Place, Reno, Nevada, for $6 million representing the seller, Donna Spear. Located in the private community of Diamond J in the sought after Old South Suburban area of Reno, this impressive home was the recipient of two Bann-er Awards in 2019. Designed by Rob Fabri & Sam Updike of Architectural Design Group and constructed by Altmann Builders, it is truly a one-of-a-kind home with features and finishes beyond compare. The combination of concrete, glass, reclaimed wood and metal along with the most advanced systems and latest technologies provide a luxuious retreat to live, work play.

RENO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO