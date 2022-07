CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Anthony Warne was last seen on Friday, June 24 in Carson City. Now, police are hoping the public can help as they search for him. He is described as a white male adult who is five feet, eleven inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO