Darren Bailey wins GOP nomination for Illinois governor, will face Pritzker

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Sen. Darren Bailey has won the Republican nomination in his bid for Illinois governor, prevailing over five opponents in Tuesday’s primary election. He will face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this November.

Bailey was a frontrunner in the GOP governor primary, leading the field in fundraising and media coverage. Other candidates included Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon, and Jesse Sullivan.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker wins Dem nomination to seek 2nd term

Three days before the primary election, former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Bailey during a rally in Mendon, Illinois. Bailey is a farmer who has served in the Illinois State Senate since 2021. In his campaign ads, Bailey has highlighted his support for law enforcement as well as reducing taxes and government spending.

During Tuesday’s primary election, GOP and Democrat candidates are seeking nomination for several statewide offices, including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.

Illinois primary election results

Ballots also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, and state Legislature seats. Vote leaders from both major parties will appear on ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

For the latest election results from the Illinois primary, click here . For our guide to the Illinois primary election races, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

