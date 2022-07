WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A box truck carrying two large containers of paint overturned in Winston-Salem. Police said the US-311 ramp to westbound I-40 from northbound I-74/US-311 is currently shut down to all traffic. The ramp from US-311 to I-40 westbound will be shut down for several hours. The truck overturned in a curve. They’re working to remove the debris from the accident.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO