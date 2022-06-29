ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

New URHCS doctor splashes into WF with summer safety tips (Healthy You)

By Lauren Linville
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6OYw_0gP5oykI00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional’s newest family physician Dr. Heather Clark hasn’t been in Wichita Falls too long, but she’s certainly feeling the heat and knows you are too.

“Heat exhaustion, you may feel tired, you’re sweating, you may even just feel out of sorts, but when that has progressed to being confused, passing out, having nausea and vomiting that continues or just other symptoms that you think something’s wrong, you should call an ambulance and go directly to the ER,” Clark said.

Just like a car that overheats, our bodies cannot handle too much of this summer sun.

HEALTHY YOU: United Regional website helps people find free resources

“The danger with heat stroke, it’s the more severe one. Heat stroke is when your body temperature is elevated and it can cause damage to all your organ systems, your brain, your heart, your kidneys,” Clark said.

That’s why it’s so important to drink water.

“Staying hydrated. That means that you are going to the bathroom frequently throughout the day, you’re avoiding things that are diuretics that make you excessively use the bathroom. Those are things like alcohol, caffeine, all the good things you may have at a BBQ and if you are using those drinks with diuretics that are going to make you lose water more quickly then you need to make sure you’re replenishing with plain water in between those drinks,” Clark said.

And when it comes to your skin, don’t forget the sunscreen.

“There are so many sunscreens on the market it can be hard to know what to buy. You’re going to want to look for the phrase broad-spectrum. That’s going to be protecting you from all the different types of damaging UV rays. Ensure that it has an SPF of 15 or higher. That’s the dermatological association recommendation. Personally, I tell a patient to look for 60 or higher, but once you go above 70 the benefit is minimal so I think there is reducing benefit to buying SPF 90,” Clark said.

But if your child throws a fit when you pull out that bottle of spray or lotion, Dr. Clark says it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I think making sunscreen application fun is helpful to parents, I know they sell sunscreen that has purple tint, you put it on and it fades with time, making it a game to reapply that frequently and making that the norm, dressing them in light-colored clothes, white clothes, avoiding things like brown and black which are going to absorb the heat more,” Clark said.

No one wants to ruin a pool day with a trip in an ambulance, but it’s important to know when heat-related illness has gotten to that point.

HEALTHY YOU: URHCS, first responders talk importance to ‘Stop The Bleed’

“If you’ve sat in the shade for 15 minutes, if you’ve drank a cup of water and you are still having nausea, vomiting, you feel like you’re gonna pass out, that may be more serious symptoms that you need to seek more emergent care, but if you’ve taken time to rest and you feel a little bit better and you are still able to talk and you’re not vomiting, that’s probably heat exhaustion and you should stay out of the sun and hydrate well,” Clark said.

If you’re ever in doubt, Dr. Clark and everyone else at United Regional can help cool you down.

“Certainly calling your primary care doctor is always an appropriate first step,” Clark said.

Dr. Clark is accepting new patients ages 5 and up at the Barnett Road Medical Center with a wide variety of insurances.

Click here for more Healthy You stories.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Health District offering COVID vaccine for ages 6-17

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday, July 1, 2022, that it will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 years of age through 17 years of age for Moderna for eligible populations. On June 17, 2022, the FDA approved a COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 months through […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
kswo.com

Family loses childhood home to fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family was on vacation when the fire happened back in May. Relatives were the ones to let them know what was going on. They expected to arrive and find some parts of the structure still standing ‚but instead they came back to a pile of rubble covered in dirt.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Porter Hulme makes progress in recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porter Hulme is a 10-year-old boy who has been recovering after being trapped under a one-ton truck. A dozen good Samaritans pulled over to help his brother lift it off of him. After one last surgery, Porter is being transferred to rehab and is one...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Kidneys#Sunscreen#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#United Regional#Bbq
olneyenterprise.com

Olney Hamilton Hospital News Briefs

Olney Hamilton Hospital will unveil a new line of chronic care management this week, as a way to keep patients with chronic illnesses current on their medication and office visits. “This is a new revenue stream for us,” hospital administrator Michael Huff told the hospital board of directors at their June 24 meeting. Hospital staff will spend 20 minutes per month per patient checking on overall health and compliance with doctors’ orders and to schedule appointments and transportation to those appointments, Huff said.
OLNEY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of WF teams up with SAFB for Fourth in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls. For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event. Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
newschannel6now.com

Health district encourages residents to take COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District encourages everyone to take proper precautions as health officials say COVID-19 is still present and on the rise within the community. Health district officials encourage residents to take the following steps to protect themselves from COVID-19:
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials have proposed to the City of Wichita Falls a 9% increase on residents’ water bills for them to afford the increased cost in the chemicals used to clean the drinking water. “The overall average for our chemical budget is up 43%,” Daniel Nix,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks the grand reopening of the Faith Resale & Donation Center on Old Jacksboro Highway. They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations, and in that time span, they took a hit on sales. This is one of their largest revenue generators every year. Without it, they would not be able to provide the necessary items to their clients on a daily basis.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma lake levels continue to decline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to decline across Texoma, so the City of Wichita Falls is approaching stage one of their drought plan. We’ve had 15 days of 100+ degree weather so far this summer and we aren’t even in July yet. It looks like...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Law enforcement prep for busy holiday weekend, DUIs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive. More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

18-month-old revived by parent after being found unresponsive in pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy who almost drowned Thursday in Iowa Park was revived by a parent, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. in reference to the call. Law enforcement was reportedly told that the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home in the 2300 block of Peterson Road.
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls resident celebrates 104th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was a big day for Marie Johnson, who turned 104 years old. Tim Short said Johnson has been his Wednesday lunch date for the last 11 years as part of his Meals on Wheels route. When asked what the secret to a long life...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy