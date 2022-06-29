ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has drowned in Saratoga Lake. It happened Tuesday near the...

wnyt.com

adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker lost for days in Dix Range; hiker dies on Cascade

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Washington County woman finds drive in autobody repair

Since she was a little girl growing up in Cambridge, NY, Mya Julius has loved cars. Her grandfather had a lot of older cars and tractors, and would always talk about fixing them up. Two years ago, the 19-year-old woman looked into Hudson Valley Community College’s Automotive Technical Services-Autobody Repair...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Abandoned, Decrepit Colonie Motel to Stay Put for Now

You may have noticed this dwindling structure while heading up Route 9 from Latham to Halfmoon. Somewhere behind all the overgrown brush and fancy sign is Karl's Motel and Efficiency Apartments, and yes, people were living there up until recently. Currently, the property is abandoned and looks pretty hellish. The...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VT woman located after photo recognized on News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-A missing Vermont woman is reunited with her family thanks to some quick thinking sleep center techs who just happened to recognize her from a photo on a News10 newscast. At St Peter’s Sleep Center in Albany, you’d expect people to be sleeping. But, rarely ever in the lobby. Sleep Tech, Davia Zarrillo […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter at Albany motel

ALBANY – A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a murder at a Red Carpet Inn last September. Serieon Bankston, 26, admitted to shooting and killing Shawn Terry with an illegal handgun on Northern Boulevard in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Looking back at the history of the Jaliek Rainwalker case

The details of the Jaliek Rainwalker case have captivated the Capital Region. The 12-year-old boy was last seen in November 2007, and there's been no sign of him since then. On the night of Jaliek's disappearance, police say he was with his adoptive father, Stephen Kerr, at a family home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Albany teen facing charges in BB gun incident

ALBANY – A 16-year-old boy from Albany is facing charges, after police say he pointed a gun at another man on Livingston Avenue. Police say the victim told them a man pulled a gun out of his backpack and threatened him with it. The teen – whose name is...
ALBANY, NY

