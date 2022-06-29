Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
Since she was a little girl growing up in Cambridge, NY, Mya Julius has loved cars. Her grandfather had a lot of older cars and tractors, and would always talk about fixing them up. Two years ago, the 19-year-old woman looked into Hudson Valley Community College’s Automotive Technical Services-Autobody Repair...
You may have noticed this dwindling structure while heading up Route 9 from Latham to Halfmoon. Somewhere behind all the overgrown brush and fancy sign is Karl's Motel and Efficiency Apartments, and yes, people were living there up until recently. Currently, the property is abandoned and looks pretty hellish. The...
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-A missing Vermont woman is reunited with her family thanks to some quick thinking sleep center techs who just happened to recognize her from a photo on a News10 newscast. At St Peter’s Sleep Center in Albany, you’d expect people to be sleeping. But, rarely ever in the lobby. Sleep Tech, Davia Zarrillo […]
A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired with a 3-year-old child in the car, also known as Leandra's Law. New York State Police said Derrick Hill, 50, also has a revoked driver's license.
New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
On Wednesday, the Amsterdam Police Department was told two suspicious people had approached a city resident in their home, saying they were out of gas and needed help. The suspects then allegedly offered to exchange golden jewelry for gas money.
Yes, two more vehicles - and almost a third - fell victim to the infamous Glenville Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge, which carries trains over Glenridge Road, has been struck by numerous large trucks and tractor trailers over the years. CBS 6 reported from the scene on Tuesday, where two...
ALBANY – A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a murder at a Red Carpet Inn last September. Serieon Bankston, 26, admitted to shooting and killing Shawn Terry with an illegal handgun on Northern Boulevard in Albany.
The details of the Jaliek Rainwalker case have captivated the Capital Region. The 12-year-old boy was last seen in November 2007, and there's been no sign of him since then. On the night of Jaliek's disappearance, police say he was with his adoptive father, Stephen Kerr, at a family home in Greenwich.
ALBANY – A 16-year-old boy from Albany is facing charges, after police say he pointed a gun at another man on Livingston Avenue. Police say the victim told them a man pulled a gun out of his backpack and threatened him with it. The teen – whose name is...
