Wayne County, OH

Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash Tuesday in Wayne County

By Robert Wang, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

WAYNE TWP. – A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Rittman was killed and his passenger, a woman from Dalton, was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Perrera was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:10 p.m. on Mechanicsburg Road northwest of Wooster. Lauren Ann Hicks, 23, was transported by a Metro Life Flight helicopter to the Summa Akron City Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

The patrol said Perrera was operating a 2018 Aprilia motorcycle. He was unable to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went off the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch, overturning and ejecting himself and Hicks.

Neither was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

Troopers are investigating why Perrera lost control.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Central Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash Tuesday in Wayne County

The Repository

The Repository

