Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash Tuesday in Wayne County
WAYNE TWP. – A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Rittman was killed and his passenger, a woman from Dalton, was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Highway Patrol said.
Joshua Perrera was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:10 p.m. on Mechanicsburg Road northwest of Wooster. Lauren Ann Hicks, 23, was transported by a Metro Life Flight helicopter to the Summa Akron City Hospital.
No other vehicles were involved.
The patrol said Perrera was operating a 2018 Aprilia motorcycle. He was unable to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went off the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch, overturning and ejecting himself and Hicks.
Neither was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
Troopers are investigating why Perrera lost control.
Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Central Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
