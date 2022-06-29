ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

AP: Kathy Hochul winner of Democratic Primary

By Hailie Higgins
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic candidacy in the 2022 gubernatorial primary election, the Associated Press called Tuesday night.

They made the decision at 9:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

