AP: Kathy Hochul winner of Democratic Primary
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic candidacy in the 2022 gubernatorial primary election, the Associated Press called Tuesday night.
They made the decision at 9:25 p.m.
To watch the numbers come in live, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
