RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that keeps the state's burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully. The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to language that would make hemp products for industrial use and others like CBD permanently exempt from the state's list of illegal drugs. The change had to be made by the end of June, so Cooper signed the law Thursday, saying the measure would help farmers keep working.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO