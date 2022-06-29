Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 33-year-old man from Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.

A release from the National Park Service says the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged at the group. NPS said the man's arm was injured and he was transported, by ambulance, to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing and no more details are being released right now.

As a reminder, you should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. The distance increases to 100 yards for bears and wolves.

NPS said this is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to an animal.