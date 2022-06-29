Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Shaquille O'Neal

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet to Shaquille O'Neal that has gone viral on Twitter. O'Neal is a Hall of Famer who won four NBA Championships with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from the NBA on ESPN.

The NBA on ESPN had quoted Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on what he said on The Big Podcast about Rudy Gobert having a massive contract.

Durant wrote: "Shaquille is hilarious. You’re a billionaire bro lol"

Due to the popularity of the NBA growing, the contracts have sky rocketed over the last decade, so players that are not necessarily superstars are making big money.

Gobert is one of the best centers in the NBA, but no one would say he is a true superstar.

Yet, he is being paid like one, and that is not something that happened in a lot of the years prior.

O'Neal is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and arguably the best center of all-time.

He won four NBA Championships during his career (three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat).

As for Durant, he is coming off of another phenomenal individual season, but the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics back in April.

Therefore, there has been a lot of criticism (and questions about the future) for Durant and co-star Kyrie Irving.

In the two seasons that they have played together, they have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

To make it worse, they also have been eliminated on their home-floor (Barclays Center) in back-to-back seasons.