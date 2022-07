The #3 team in Class 1A the New London Tigers knocked off the Van Buren County Warriors 8-1 The Tigers opened with a strong opening frame when they tallied four runs. The inning was highlighted by a Kooper Schulte two-run homer and six Tiger walks. After on the Tigers lead 4-0. After the Warriors stranded a runner in the second inning, the Tigers added two more runs with a Carter Allen RBI to lead 6-0 after the second inning. After a scoreless third inning, the Tigers would tally one more run in the fourth inning. The RBI would be a sac fly from Ryan Richey to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead after the fourth. The fifth inning saw the Warriors crack the scoreboard when Bailey Roen drove in Jackson Manning to cut the lead to 7-1. The Tigers would tally one run and would go on to win 8-1.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO