The Diamondbacks placed right-hander Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to right shoulder inflammation, an injury that comes at a time when the club had just seemed to find stability in its starting rotation.

The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but Davies is assured of missing at least a couple of starts. He had been scheduled to pitch next on Saturday in Colorado.

Earlier in the day, manager Torey Lovullo said the club would be giving left-hander Dallas Keuchel another start. Keuchel faced the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in his first with the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

“The entire body of work I thought was good enough,” Lovullo said. “He executed a game plan, struck a lot of guys out. I think he’ll just get better for us.”

Keuchel induced 15 swinging strikes, more than he had registered in any of his eight starts with the Chicago White Sox, who cut him loose in May after he posted a 7.88 ERA.

Davies' injury will force the Diamondbacks to reach into their starting pitching reserves once again. The question is whether they go back to a familiar option, such as Luke Weaver and Tyler Gilbert, or if they decide to turn to one of their younger pitchers, such as Corbin Martin or prospects Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson or Drey Jameson, all of whom are in Triple-A Reno and have had varying degrees of success in recent weeks.

Davies was removed from his start on Saturday after just 75 pitches, a decision that was framed as an opportunity to give Davies a rest, particularly when paired with upcoming off days that would have given him a week between starts. There was no other obvious indication he had been dealing with arm issues.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks rotation back in flux as Davies heads to injured list; Keuchel gets 2nd start