Palm Desert jewelry store employee injured during armed robbery

Three armed suspects remain on the loose after an armed robbery in Palm Desert Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that three Black male adults entered the store with weapons shortly before Noon. The suspect smashed the glass display cases and stole jewelry.

It's unclear how much was stolen.

Deputies added that a store employee sustain minor injuries when one of the suspects struck them with an object during the robbery.

The suspects all fled the location on foot.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600 . You can also call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP . Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

