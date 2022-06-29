Celebrate the July 4 holiday around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With 4 of July just around the corner Kern County community members may want to participate in events to see a firework show alongside other community members.

Here is a list of fireworks shows happening around Kern County.

Central Park in Tehachapi

In Tehachapi community members can participate in the All-American 4th of July Festival, according to a press release by the City of Tehachapi.

The release says, the festival is set to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. at Central Park, this event features the Mayor’s Welcome, the National Anthem and craft and food vendors.

The Park at River Walk in Bakersfield

In Bakersfield community members can participate in the firework celebration at The Park at River Walk. On Monday the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by Foster Campbell at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release by the City of Bakersfield.

The release says, there will be food vendors at the event and the firework show is set to start at 9:15 p.m.

Downtown Taft

Taft will hold their Annual Independence Day Celebration in downtown Taft, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce website.

The website says, the event is set to happen on Saturday, July 2. The event is set to start at 4 p.m. and the firework show is set to start around 9 p.m.

The website says, the event will feature bounce houses, music, vendors and fireworks.

Shafter High School Recreation Field

Community members can participate in this free firework celebration on Sunday, July 3 at the Shafter High School Recreation Field, according to the Shafter Chamber of Commerce website.

Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella is set to hold their Stars and Stripes Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, July 2 from 9 to 10 p.m., according to the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

On their website, the chamber of commerce said this will be the final firework show they host due to extreme costs associated with the event.

Delano Chevrolet Buick GMC

Community members can participate in this celebration on July 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the All Events website.

The website says, the event will feature trucks, food and shopping.

