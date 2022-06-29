ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Celebrate the July 4 holiday around Kern County

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMBsV_0gP5nppy00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With 4 of July just around the corner Kern County community members may want to participate in events to see a firework show alongside other community members.

Here is a list of fireworks shows happening around Kern County.

Central Park in Tehachapi

In Tehachapi community members can participate in the All-American 4th of July Festival, according to a press release by the City of Tehachapi.

The release says, the festival is set to begin on Monday at 11 a.m. at Central Park, this event features the Mayor’s Welcome, the National Anthem and craft and food vendors.

For more information on this event visit the City of Tehachapi website .

The Park at River Walk in Bakersfield

In Bakersfield community members can participate in the firework celebration at The Park at River Walk. On Monday the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by Foster Campbell at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release by the City of Bakersfield.

The release says, there will be food vendors at the event and the firework show is set to start at 9:15 p.m.

For more information on this event visit the City of Bakersfield website .

Downtown Taft

Taft will hold their Annual Independence Day Celebration in downtown Taft, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce website.

The website says, the event is set to happen on Saturday, July 2. The event is set to start at 4 p.m. and the firework show is set to start around 9 p.m.

The website says, the event will feature bounce houses, music, vendors and fireworks.

For more information visit the Taft Chamber of Commerce website .

Shafter High School Recreation Field

Community members can participate in this free firework celebration on Sunday, July 3 at the Shafter High School Recreation Field, according to the Shafter Chamber of Commerce website.

For more information on this event visit the Shafter Chamber of Commerce website .

Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella is set to hold their Stars and Stripes Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, July 2 from 9 to 10 p.m., according to the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

On their website, the chamber of commerce said this will be the final firework show they host due to extreme costs associated with the event.

For more information on this event, visit the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce website .

Delano Chevrolet Buick GMC

Community members can participate in this celebration on July 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the All Events website.

The website says, the event will feature trucks, food and shopping.

For more information on this event visit the All Events website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

How to stay cool this summer in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is notorious for its triple-digit heat. Those looking to get out of the house while remaining cool this summer can head to local spray parks and community pools. If you’re willing to drive outside of Bakersfield, there are several destinations outside the city that offer adrenaline-filled water activities.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BMoA hosts PRIDE Art After Dark event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art hosted an after-hours party Thursday night and the event was sold-out. Organizers say it’s a chance for folks to celebrate creativity, expression and PRIDE during National Pride Month. Art after Dark features community projects, entertainment from 12 different performers and much more. This is the seventh […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi blood drive to be held at church

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next blood drive in Tehachapi will take place at Mountain Vineyard Church instead of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, where they’re normally held, because summer youth programs are using the park. The community is invited to donate blood on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

Bang for your buck: Local non-profits benefit from legal fireworks sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Your buck can make a bang, when you purchase your family’s ration of safe-and-sane excitement for the year. Every purchase you make on fireworks lights a fire under the fundraising efforts of dozens of Kern County nonprofits. McFarland High Cross Country Coach Joel Lopez began drilling and setting up one of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: My 24/7 Agents

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode Kern Living host Ryan Nelson introduces you to My 24/7 Agents. This group of gentlemen will help you with all your home-buying needs in Kern County. My 24/7 Agents. 5016 California Ave, Suite B, Bakersfield. (661) 247-8347.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Staying safe for the Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The effects of fireworks can be more than skin deep. Local burn units expect a surge in patients over the Fourth of July weekend, plus a surge in calls about mental health. Fireworks can be dazzling, but also dangerous. Doctors at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital says they see […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Foster Campbell
KGET

Sunshine and cooler temperatures on tap for Kern County this Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see a gradual drop in temperatures tomorrow, but the region will still be sunny and warm. Mountain communities near Tehachapi will see some breeze sunshine and a high of 81 degrees, with some gusty winds expected in the afternoon. A nice steady cooling trend will continue through the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Chicano Batman set to perform in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chicano Batman is set to perform at Central Park at Mill Creek later this year on Aug. 25 from 7 to 10:30 p.m., according to the Moonshine Me website. The website says, Chicano Batman have released “Invisible People,” which is their most sonically varied album to date. Visit the Moonshine Me […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bank of America giving $331,500 in grants to Bakersfield nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America announced Thursday it is awarding $331,500 in grants to local nonprofits, with the first round focusing on workforce development and education. Grants will be given to CityServe, The Mission at Kern County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, Garden Pathways, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Kern Economic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Celebrate National Corvette Day at Salty’s BBQ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Corvettes of Bakersfield club will be celebrating National Corvette Day at Salty’s on Thursday, according to the Corvettes of Bakersfield website. The website says, the event was held at the Salty’s BBQ at 6801 White Ln. from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This free event included family fun, music, prizes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Independence Day
KGET

Delano groundwater cleanup begins to remove chemical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Toxic Substances is launching its cleanup of polluted Delano groundwater on Thursday. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board first uncovered a chemical commonly used in dry cleaning in the groundwater of Downtown Delano in 2008. The Department of Toxic Substances confirmed the contamination and identified […]
DELANO, CA
signalscv.com

Palmdale, Lancaster firework shows canceled

With the reported cancellation of the Palmdale and Lancaster cities’ firework shows on the Fourth of July, Santa Clarita City officials are encouraging local residents to lock down their spots early for the Westfield Valencia Town Center show on Monday. The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well La...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College welding students get hands-on training with KGET project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET partnered with Bakersfield College’s welding program to build a new security gate around the main entrance to our studio. The project gave the welding students hands-on job training and experience. 17’s Chief Photographer Sam Montero captured the work as it progressed on L Street. The students the craft of welding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Ticking Bomb in Bakersfield: Abandoned Oil Wells

Imagine that someone knocks at your door and tells you that in a lot next to your home there are abandoned oil wells leaking massive amounts of methane that could be explosive. Or even worse, that your house was built over abandoned wells that might also be leaking. That was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGET

CAL Fire makes major illegal fireworks bust in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week. Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

MADD: Celebrate safely this Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging drivers to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend and not consume alcohol or other substances that impair motor skills before getting behind the wheel. The California Highway Patrol will have extra officers on the roadway and local agencies also will be on the lookout for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Collision in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision in the city of Bakersfield early Friday morning, July 1, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South H Street and Belle Terrace at 2:25 a.m. for a two-vehicle traffic collision with injuries, according to the department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy