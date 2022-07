A new study by E-Conolight suggests that for South Carolina and a good portion of the Southeast, Natural Light is the low-calorie beer of choice. Now, if you've spent too much time in Charleston, you might wonder why it's not PBR. The study used Google Trends search data over the last year to cobble together the results. E-Conolight also geared the search volume to low-calorie and light beers and spiked seltzers.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO