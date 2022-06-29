2 injured in Savannah shooting: Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 4500 block of Meadows Avenue. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. WJCL has learned that...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police arrested a man following a stabbing incident on Delesseps Avenue on Thursday. According to Savannah Police, Roger Hendrix, 31, is facing charges following a domestic-related incident that took place at his home resulting in the stabbing of four family members. Officers arrived at 1905...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department needs your help identifying men they say are persons of interest inlast week's shooting at City Market. The shooting happened June 26 around 1 a.m. Three people were injured. On Friday, SPD released the above surveillance video which shows several men who...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after law enforcement had to jump in and pull him from a pond in the Al Henderson Golf Course community on Friday. The Chatham County Police Department said it all started when a car that was reported stolen out of Savannah was spotted near I-95 and Highway 204. Georgia State Patrol tried to pull the driver over, but he took off.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Meadows Avenue. According to police, an adult man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say a person of interest has been located. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:08 p.m.:Chatham County Police have issued the following statement:. "The Chatham County Police Department’s manhunt for a person accused in a string of crimes ended this afternoon when two officers dove into an alligator-inhabited pond to capture the suspect. Twenty-nine-year-old Billy Sloan was arrested...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are looking to identify several persons of interest in a shooting investigation on West Saint Julian Street. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near City Market. Three people were injured in the shooting. A 20-year-old man remains in the hospital in serious condition. A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were released from the hospital.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police dove into an alligator-inhabited pond to capture a suspect accused of a string of crimes. The man is accused of entering at least five homes in the Henderson Golf Community Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said through its investigation, it determined there was actually […]
Grice Connect has been following another Statesboro shooting. Grice Connect followers began reaching out on Monday night after the shooting occurred trying to determine what had happened. The shooting occurred on Monday and sent the 21 year old victim to the hospital in critical condition. Grice Connect has been in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 31-year-old man is accused of stabbing four people at his home Thursday evening in Savannah. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Roger Hendrix’s house in the 1900 block of Delessepps Avenue where they found the four victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Meanwhile, SPD […]
COLLETON COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was found shot dead inside her car early Friday morning, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | RCSD: Man wanted after armed robbery at Columbia store. Colleton deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8.m. this morning after receiving a...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department says it will increase the number of officers downtown during the July 4 holiday weekend. The statement comes just days after a shooting at City Market sent three people to the hospital. "We're going to have 75 to 100 extra officers in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After four years as the Savannah’s top cop, Chief Roy Minter is stepping down, he said, to focus on his next potential career move as a U.S. Marshal. Minter’s announcement came one week after a white officer of the Savannah Police Department (SPD) shot and killed 31 year-old Saudi Lee, a […]
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with multiple felonies following a shooting on Karen Street Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department. 25-year-old John Edward Harrison IV from Darien, Georgia, is in custody at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Detention Center. Harrison faces three felony...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting on Montgomery Street Tuesday. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 1200 block. The pair arrived at the hospital in private cars. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more […]
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Helena Island man is facing charges after deputies say they found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle Thursday. Aaron Atkins, 30, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family and community members are calling for accountability just five days after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by a Savannah Police officer. According to state investigators, it all started Friday just before noon when officers on patrol near Gwinnett Street saw a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry athlete with a bright future ahead is now focused on life off the field after a terrible accident has left him in a Charleston hospital bed. Seventeen-year-old Anderson Jones was one of five teenagers at a Fripp Island construction site on Sunday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s […]
A 12-year-old Colleton County girl is fighting for her life after being struck in the leg with bullets that riddled her home in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a Red Root Road residence. Several bullets went through the doublewide home’s siding and into the house. The child was inside the residence when she was struck in the leg with at least one bullet.
SAVANNAH — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he is open to curfews on the heels of a shooting over the weekend at City Market. Three people were shot early overnight on Sunday at City Market. While those who were shot were all under the age of 23, Johnson said he believes the curfews would have to apply to everyone and not a specific age group.
