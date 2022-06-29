2 injured in Savannah shooting: Police

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after law enforcement had to jump in and pull him from a pond in the Al Henderson Golf Course community on Friday. The Chatham County Police Department said it all started when a car that was reported stolen out of Savannah was spotted near I-95 and Highway 204. Georgia State Patrol tried to pull the driver over, but he took off.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO