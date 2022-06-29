No injuries in fire near Grandville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire near Grandville Tuesday.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at 616 Motors on Chicago Drive near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

Witnesses saw black smoke and flames, dispatch said.

Officials say the building has substantial damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

