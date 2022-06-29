No injuries in fire near Grandville
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire near Grandville Tuesday.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. at 616 Motors on Chicago Drive near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.
Witnesses saw black smoke and flames, dispatch said.
Officials say the building has substantial damage.
No one was hurt.
The fire is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1