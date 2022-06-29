ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

No injuries in fire near Grandville

By Madalyn Buursma
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire near Grandville Tuesday.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at 616 Motors on Chicago Drive near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

Witnesses saw black smoke and flames, dispatch said.

Officials say the building has substantial damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

First responders rescue two on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon. The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat. One person fell out of the tube and couldn't...
WHITEHALL, MI
iheart.com

Caledonia man, 42, killed in Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man has been killed in a head-on crash yesterday near Cutlerville. It happened before 9 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old Caledonia man was heading south on Kalamazoo Avenue and crossed into the northbound lanes. The man died at the scene. The...
CALEDONIA, MI
Fox17

Montcalm Twp. clerk arraigned, charged with forgery

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm Township clerk faced with potentially being recalled has been charged for allegedly committing forgery. Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday afternoon. We’re told an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jessica Shearer on Thursday. Shearer reportedly turned herself...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night. The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 3115 N. Linden Road just before 10 p.m., when a family friend called 911, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
Nationwide Report

65-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Greenville (Oakfield Township, MI)

65-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Greenville (Oakfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 65-year-old man suffered critical injuries following a single-vehicle accident near Greenville. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 6 p.m. on the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and Old 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township [...]
GREENVILLE, MI
