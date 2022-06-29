ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

4-star power forward includes Illinois in top 5

By Ethan Stone
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2023 4-star prospect Brandon Williams included Illinois in his top 5 list, which he released late Tuesday afternoon. Williams, a 6-foot-7 power forward out of Middle Village, New York, will decide...

saturdaytradition.com

saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin edges B1G West competition for commitment from 2023 OL out of Illinois

Wisconsin is still adding to the 2023 recruiting class, and the Badgers landed an offensive line prospect over some divisional offers Wednesday afternoon. The player is Christopher Terek, a 6-foot-6 and 295 lb. offensive lineman out of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. According to Terek’s 247 Sports page, he was also considering Illinois and Iowa in his recruitment. Terek’s overall offer sheet included interest from Michigan, Minnesota and a number of other Power 5 programs.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to report of USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Welp, it happened. A report from Jon Wilner of L.A. Daily News was released on Thursday, and is stating that USC and UCLA are looking at leaving the Pac-12 for the B1G in 2024. This would make the B1G a 16-team conference if it happens, and have the west coast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

ACC eliminates divisions, announces new 3-5-5 football scheduling format

As conferences continue to discuss future scheduling and alignment decisions, the ACC has made a significant announcement about its formats. It will eliminate divisions and the top 2 teams by winning percentage will advance to the conference title game. The new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana adds game vs. independent program to 2027 schedule

Indiana has a new non-conference opponent for the schedule in 2027. On Tuesday, the Hoosiers announced they would face UMass in Bloomington as a part of the non-conference slate. UMass and Indiana have played one previous time, a Hoosier blowout win in 2012. Previously a member of the MAC, UMass has been an FBS independent since the 2016 season.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 Big Ten schedule ranked ninth-most difficult among league’s teams

The Iowa Hawkeyes drew a manageable slate going into the 2022 season. As always, the Big Ten can be a treacherous road to navigate week in and week out, but sometimes a few breaks are nice to catch. It is always daunting to take on the Big Ten with its hard-nosed mentality, the bad weather, intense fan atmospheres on the road, and “no weeks off” mantra. It gets a little harder for the Hawkeyes as they have a new target on their backs as defending Big Ten West champs. All of that said, their schedule allows them the opportunity to handle some...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

UCLA, USC formally apply to join B1G, vote expected 'in next 24 hours,' per report

The B1G could soon add its 15th and 16th members. USC and UCLA have officially applied to join the B1G, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. And according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, that vote could be happening sooner rather than later. The Chancellors and Presidents of the B1G are reportedly convening at 6 p.m. ET to officially vote on admittance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

No Pac-12 members expected to follow UCLA and USC, per report

It seems, for now, UCLA and USC will be the only Pac-12 members to hop ship. According to a report from USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, rumored suitors such as Oregon, Washington and Stanford, among others, will not join the B1G for now. Even if no move is expected in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands in top 6 for 4-star prospect out of Washington

Michigan State’s pursuit of another elite prospect is winding down, and the Spartans are still in the mix for a strong defensive back in the class of 2023. On Tuesday, 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley dropped his top 6 schools still in the mix. Mel Tucker’s Spartans made the cut alongside Alabama, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Texas A&M.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS News

Former Illini basketball star Dee Brown named head coach at Roosevelt University

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Proviso East and Illini basketball star Dee Brown was hired to be the next men's basketball head coach at Roosevelt University in Chicago. Brown's is a name synonymous with Chicago basketball. He was an All-American at the University of Illinois where he lead the men's basketball team to the NCAA Championship game in 2005.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State star, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested

Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges was arrested for a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The news was reported on by TMZ Sports. Bridges played for Tom Izzo in East Lansing for 2 seasons (2016-2017). According to law enforcement, Bridges got into an argument with a woman on Tuesday. The argument later became physical, and the woman needed medical attention afterwards. Bridges turned himself in, and has since been released on bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
saturdaytradition.com

'Almost like a sign': Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses decision to return to IU

Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming back for one more year with the Hoosiers. After investigating the NBA Draft and planning to take part in the combine, Jackson-Davis eventually withdraw his name and returned to Indiana for 2022-23. In a video interview with Andy Katz of BTN, Jackson-Davis discussed that decision. He...
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Why Illinois basketball is the Big Ten's most likely next first-time champion

Sunday, the historically successful yet trophyless Ole Miss baseball program finally broke through for its 1st national championship in the sport. The year prior, archrival Mississippi State won the College World Series to clinch its maiden championship in any team sport. Given that we are in the 3rd century of...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue target Phillip Daniels comments on recent official visit with Boilermakers

Phillip Daniels made an official visit to West Lafayette on June 24. It looks like he really enjoyed his time at Purdue based on a recent article per Mick Walker of 247Sports. Daniels is a 3-star star IOL recruit per the 247Sports Composite. He has already visited Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota as well. He’ll be committing to one of these schools on July 2nd, and his decision just got a lot harder with Purdue being close to home.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

