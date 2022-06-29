ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Pride, a KOIN 6 Special

By Tim Steele
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride has been on full display in Portland throughout the month of June.

Join ‘Everyday Northwest’ host Ashley Howard for a 30-minute special with highlights from the 2022 Pride Parade in Portland.

The special airs at 7 p.m. on KOIN 6 and at 7:30 p.m. on Portland’s CW. Watch the special in the player above.

