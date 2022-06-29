Kathy Hochul wins Democratic nomination for governor in New York primary election.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor Friday and the outcome did not appear to change in the state’s two most populous counties, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
Following the recent Supreme Court decision expanding the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, four local gun owners have sued D.C. for the right to carry on public transportation. The plaintiffs, three D.C. residents and one Virginia resident, are suing the District for the right to carry concealed...
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would give some of the Maryland county’s older residents a 20% property tax credit. According to the legislation, residents 65 years old or older who have lived in their home for at least the last 10 years can apply for the credit.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, whose mother reported him missing earlier this week and feared drowned at a popular beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said it scoured an area about...
Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board. The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary. That means...
Police say they are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. Friday. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Yuma Street, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. D.C. Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the area when...
MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — A distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear in a remote Wyoming wilderness, according to sheriff’s officials. No plane or helicopter had crashed but a crew preparing to...
Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase, involving shots fired at officers, shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour, the police said. Police Chief Marcus Jones on Thursday afternoon said officers followed the three after their SUV was seen...
