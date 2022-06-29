ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC to begin housing migrant children in school-turned government building, DHHS says

By Kayla Morton
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a school building that closed in 2019 will now be leased to the federal government for five years to house migrant children.

WFMY in Greensboro reported earlier Tuesday that The American Hebrew Academy, a school that abruptly closed in 2019 after 18 years, will start housing migrants in July. The Unaccompanied Children program through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) will provide this transitional housing.

It is for children who have come across the border from Mexico alone.

WFMY said “leaders first discussed the idea with the federal government back in May of 2021” but nothing came of the talks until Tuesday.

With the lease lasting five years, it will give the 100-acre school, as well as the government, time to also provide educational support, WFMY reported.

The old school has 31 buildings and 35 resident staff apartments.

As of Feb., nearly 10,000 students are in the care of DHHS, with nearly two-thirds of them being older than 14.

Laila Rose
2d ago

Strange found shelter for immigrants but all the homeless people in Greensboro NC sleeping on the streets everyday wasn't offered shelter! 🙄🤔

