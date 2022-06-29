ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Labor Fundraises for Bergen Chairman Juliano

insidernj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of old school players got together tonight at the Cap...

www.insidernj.com

Hudson Reporter

North Bergen supports cannabis manufacturer application

North Bergen has made formal its support for a cannabis manufacturer in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution of support for the planned facility at the June 22 meeting. The township had previously adopted ordinances permitting a limited number of cannabis businesses to be located in the township.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne Business Administrator Melissa Mathews removed from role

Bayonne Business Administrator Melissa Mathews, who has alleged gender-based harassment at City Hall in a lawsuit against Mayor Jimmy Davis, has not been reappointed to the position. In a June 27 letter, Davis informed Mathews of his decision and said she will be expected to report back to her old...
BAYONNE, NJ
theobserver.com

BLOOD RUNS OUT — Superintendent spends final day in office June 30

A golden era ended June 30, 2022, when Patricia “Patte” Blood spent her last day as Kearny Superintendent of Schools, a position she held and ran with distinction for a nearly decade. Now she heads off to her twilight years, where she says she hopes to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. But before she did that, she took time to reflect on her career.
KEARNY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

AG: Bayonne pharmacist sold COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers

A Bayonne pharmacist is accused of selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers, getting caught after selling one to an undercover police officer, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. Christina Bekhit, a licensed pharmacist who operates the AllCare Pharmacy in Bayonne, was arrested on June 22nd and charged with second-degree...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Jersey City Fire Department adds 2 new companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There's a big change for Jersey City's Fire Department. It's gaining two new fire companies. They're the first additions since 1937, and are needed to keep up with Jersey City's growing population. "I look out my window the other day, I counted about 34 high rises that weren't there about 10 years ago. Throughout the city there's about another 19 on the books that are going up. and I talked to the Buildings department and they said there are about another 90 applications for high rises throughout the city," Jersey City Fire Department Chief Steven McGill said. The new fire companies will house specialized units. The High Rise Unit is trained and equipped to fight conditions inside multilevel structures, and the Rapid Intervention Crew will focus on the rescue of trapped firefighters. 
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield

A struggling development project next to the Metro-North station in Fairfield is ready to ramp up with a new developer. Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, purchased the site for The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, CT Insider reported. Black Rock Realty was the seller. The price has not been disclosed. The...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown council takes step to silence leaf blowers; property reval likely

Morristown homeowners are in for a property revaluation. And starting next summer, they probably won’t be clearing those properties with gas-powered leaf blowers. That’s per a pair of ordinances introduced Tuesday by the town council. The governing body also approved 2 percent increases for management and nonunion personnel;...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
nypressnews.com

Ridgewood, N.J.: A Historic Suburb With a View of the City

When Corey Kaylor learned two years ago that his medical brokerage company was transferring him to New Jersey, his wife, Michelle, was delighted to be returning to the Northeast, where she grew up. But after years of moving around the country — most recently spending six years in Arizona — neither she nor anyone else in the family knew much about living in the New York metropolitan area.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Routes Terminate Before Exchange Place on Monday, July 4

HBLR SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS PLANNED FOR THE 4TH OF JULY. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail routes will terminate prior to Exchange Place during the Jersey City Freedom Fireworks Festival. NJ TRANSIT will adjust service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) on Monday, July 4, as Jersey City hosts the Jersey City Freedom Fireworks Festival at Exchange Place. The Independence Day event will feature live music and a fireworks display in the evening.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

