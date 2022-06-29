ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon to be home of Miracle League Field for children with disabilities

By Isabella Gentile, Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266V1D_0gP5kzlr00

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A new partnership will provide a state-of-the-art, accessible baseball and soccer field in Vernon for children with disabilities and their families.

The Town of Vernon, Vernon Public Schools, and the Miracle League of Northern Connecticut are partnering to establish the field, which will be at the Northeast School just off Route 30.

The field will have a synthetic short turf surface and be completely accessible to those who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues.

The Vernon Board of Education approved the contract with Miracle League of Northern Connecticut at its meeting Monday night.

“This is the culmination of a 30-year love affair of my wife and I with special needs athletes,” said Miracle League of Northern Connecticut President Steve Leibowitz. “I’ve coached challenger baseball for 30 years. So, we’re very excited about bringing this to Vernon.”

Communication board at Wallingford playground provides tool for those who don’t use verbal speech

The field will also have dugouts that are wheelchair accessible. They will also be completely flat and free of barriers so children with visual disabilities can participate too.

“It’s another positive for the town of Vernon and the region,” said Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne. “We have great athletes who need a home, who need a place to play, and that’s the goal today.”

Each player has a buddy to assist them.

Elizabeth Bauch of Vernon was at Tuesday’s announcement with her son Joseph.

“It gives us a chance to participate in recreational activities that are designed for my son, and it also means we get to meet other families just like us and to form that bond with them,” Bauch said.

The Miracle League is in the process of raising money to build the field. They said the goal is to raise $600,000. They have raised $275,000 so far and are hoping to break ground next June.

There are two other Miracle Fields in Connecticut, in West Hartford and East Lyme.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Local woodcarving artist shares his labor of love

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Jared Welcome is not your average artist, he creates masterpieces with a chainsaw fit to his customer’s needs. Welcome is a single dad to a little girl, and an adult-ed shop teacher. He is also known for something else. His incredible wood carvings. News 8 Photojournalist Tim Clune got a chance […]
HAMDEN, CT
Valley Breeze

Huard deaths devastate family, community

CUMBERLAND – The shooting death of a couple in a neighborhood near the Arnold Mills Reservoir last week shattered a family and left neighbors and friends devastated. No words could adequately convey the pain that will be felt for many years to come, said those closest to Courtney and Eric Huard, of 28 Birchwood Drive off Nate Whipple Highway.
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Vernon, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
Vernon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Gears in Heaven helps loved ones grieve after loss

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It was May 1 of this year when Brandon Forlastro of New Milford took his motorcycle for a ride to meet his friends for a birthday breakfast. He turned 22 that day. “A truck turned west and broke the double yellow lines right in front of him, leaving him no […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Sun prepares food boxes to help combat food insecurity

(WTNH) – The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun is taking some time off the court to help tackle the problem of food insecurity in the New London area. The Sun partnered with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Fresh New London to prepare free boxes of food for distribution on Wednesday morning. “Food insecurity was going to skyrocket […]
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracle League Field#Vernon Public Schools#The Northeast School
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Restaurant chairs worth over $1,000 stolen in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A deli in West Springfield is calling for the public’s help after several of their outdoor chairs worth more than $1,000 were stolen two weeks ago. Tony Calabrese is the owner of Calabrese Market and Deli in West Springfield. He tells Western Mass News several...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

State police late Thursday issue Silver Alert for Newington man

NEWINGTON – State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Newington. Ruben Hernandez, 47, was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of BG-59809. Hernandez has been described as white/Hispanic, with bald hair...
NEWINGTON, CT
usj.edu

Two University of Saint Joseph Students Receive Nursing Scholarships from Hospital for Special Care

Hospital for Special Care (HFSC), located in New Britain, and Hartford, CT, awarded two USJ students academic scholarships as part of its annual scholarship award presentation last week. Laiba Shahzad ’26 of Newington received the Rona Botwinick Nursing Scholarship, $3,000; and Christine Nguyen ’26, also of Newington, received the Dr. Michael Timura, III Nursing Scholarship, $2,750.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy