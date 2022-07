It’s hard to imagine living without heat in the winter in Pennsylvania. If your furnace has ever died or if you’ve lost power in January, you know what a challenge those few days or even a few hours can be like. For those struggling to make ends meet, this is a very real concern. Thankfully there is a long-running, successful program to help with this issue and it’s called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or simply, LIHEAP.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO