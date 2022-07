EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- A number of small, Minnesota towns have lost their grocery stores over the years - creating an inconvenience for residents - and a bit of a food desert. But a couple in Douglas County thinks they've found a solution.Five years ago, Evansville lost its grocery store. One that had been in town for 60 years."We'd been hearing from people, 'man it would be nice to get a store back in town. We really miss it,'" said Caileen Ostenson. "Especially with gas prices going up people are wanting to stay local, shop local."But Caileen Ostenson and her husband...

