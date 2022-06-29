ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent.

Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday.

Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis in November.

Weaver could still face a rough road to the job. A new South Carolina law requires education superintendents to have at least a master’s degree. Weaver doesn’t have one but started a program in April.

Election officials said there is no precedent for what happens if she wins in November without an advanced degree. A lawsuit is likely.

Comments / 13

daniel
3d ago

she shouldn't even have been able to run if she didn't meet the qualifications. 🤞they give it to Ellis no matter what then if she is not eligible.

Reply
7
krissy0131
2d ago

She should not have been eligible to run considering she does not meet the qualifications. She just started her Masters in April, how is she going to finish by November? If she does finish, I would question how and the quality of the program because that is unrealistic.

Reply
5
Jonathan Smith Sr.
2d ago

God is good! Our school super of Ed haven't done anything for our kids in years but ride a rail and get a paycheck. People are getting fed up! So stop crying and get in line for change for the better of our children

Reply
4
