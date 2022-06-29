ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande's stalker was arrested after breaking into her home on her birthday

Ariana Grande’s 29th birthday got terrifying after her stalker broke into her Montecito home. The singer celebrated her birthday on Sunday and was thankfully not there when the repeat offender made his way onto her property, per TMZ.


The stalker’s name is Aharon Brown, and he is still in custody. He has been arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order, and obstruction, pleading not guilty.

Grande was able to get a restraining order against him after he showed up at her home with a large hunting knife in September. Unfortunately, the order did nothing to stop Brown from getting close, and he violated it before breaking in.

According to the outlet, he was supposed to turn himself in Tuesday after getting close to Grande. Brown had other plans and somehow got into her Montecito home Sunday. The security alarm went off and cops showed up and arrested him.

In September, Brown showed up with the hunting knife allegedly screaming at Grande and her security, “I’ll f***ing kill you and her!” He was arrested for criminal threats along with the restraining order. According to declarations by Grande, LAPD, and her tour manager, the stalker had been visiting her home since mid-February. “The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me,” the singer told the Los Angeles Superior Court, per Page Six.

“Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family,” she added. “I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

Hopefully, the latest arrest puts an end to Brown’s terrifying shenanigans before someone gets hurt.

